Wildcat football falls against the #7 Bulldogs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team welcomed the defending National Champion and #7 team in the nation, the Ferris State University Bulldogs to town. The Bulldogs led from start to finish in a 56-20 win over the Wildcats.

The Bulldogs won the toss and deferred to the second half, so the Wildcats got the ball first. Three plays and a punt for the Wildcats on offense. After the punt, the Bulldogs gained possession of the ball. The Bulldogs drove the length of the field and converted a 19-yard touchdown pass to go up 7-0. On the next Wildcat possession, a sack by the Bulldogs on third down forced another punt. The Bulldogs got the ball right back. After gaining possession back, the Bulldogs marched down the field again and put seven more points on the board on a seven-yard rushing touchdown. The Bulldogs took a 14-0 lead.

Needing to find some offense, Zach Keen found Rad Premovic for a 19-yard gain. The Wildcats were faced with a third down and a few plays later, the Bulldogs jumped offside and gave the Wildcats a first down. Not able to do much else, the Wildcats were forced to punt once again. The Bulldogs started to put a drive together before it was halted by the end of the first quarter. After one-quarter of play, the Bulldogs led the Wildcats 14-0.

Only 1:30 seconds into the second quarter the Bulldogs found the endzone again to go up 21-0. Not even 30 seconds after the touchdown, Tyshon King followed his blockers and burst through the defense for a 78-yard touchdown that got the Wildcats on the board. A nine-play 4:30 drive that covered 70-yards got the Bulldogs on the board once again and stretched their lead to 28-7. Faced with a fourth down and needing to get a first to extend the drive, the Bulldogs stuffed the Wildcats on fourth down and got the ball right back. Another four-minute drive by the Bulldogs got themselves on the brink of another score, they were able to punch it in from six yards out to extend their lead to 35-7.

To start the next possession for the Wildcats, Zach Keen found Charlie Gerhard for 12-yards and a first down. Faced with another fourth down, the Wildcats tried to sneak it up the middle with quarterback Zach Keen, but the Bulldogs were ready for it and stopped them on fourth down again. Starting the drive with great field position, the Bulldogs were able to take advantage of it and score yet again. This time it was from 15-yards out. The Bulldogs now led 42-7.

Needing to desperately put a drive together to get any points they could before halftime, Tyshon King ripped off an 18-yard run. The next play, Zach Keen dropped back and found Rad Premovic wide open down the left sideline for a 32-yard touchdown. The Wildcats closed the gap slightly to 42-14. The Bulldogs got the ball with 58 seconds left before halftime and decided to sit on it and take their four-touchdown lead into the locker room

The Bulldogs got the ball to start the second half, they went right down the field with it and score another touchdown to go up 49-14. On the Wildcats’ first possession of the second half they got behind the chains early, Zach Keen found Charlie Gerhard for 18-yards for a first down. Zach Keen was sacked on first down, to bring up a long second down, Keen then found Christian Powell for 15-yards to gain some yardage back. Faced with another fourth down, the Bulldogs came away with another sack and the Wildcats turned it over on downs.

The Bulldogs decided to go for it on fourth down, and the Wildcats came up with the stop and got the ball back. Two plays later the Bulldogs came up with an interception and got the ball right back. After a few first downs, the Wildcats were able to force the first punt of the day for the Bulldogs. On the first play of the drive for the Wildcats, Zach Keen swung it out to his left to Tyshon King who weaved his way through the defense and took it 90-yards for a Wildcat touchdown. King added to his already impressive day. The third quarter would come to an end with the score Bulldogs 49, Wildcats 20.

The fourth quarter started with a Bulldog touchdown to put them up 56-20. After the touchdown, Tyshon King got the Wildcats’ drive going with a 15-yard rush. Unable to get anything else on the drive, the Wildcats punted it back to the Bulldogs. The Wildcat defense forced a Bulldog punt on their next possession. Unable to do anything with the ball, the Wildcats punted it away again, getting the ball back allowed the Bulldogs to run the clock down to zeros.

The Wildcats will stay home next Saturday, they will welcome the #23 Saginaw Valley State University Cardinals to town for a GLIAC matchup. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.