Wayne State sweeps Michigan Tech Volleyball

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team fell 3-0 at Wayne State Friday. The Warriors won 25-20, 25-17, and 25-20.

“Credit to Wayne for playing well and making fewer mistakes than we did tonight,” Tech coach Matt Jennings said. “It was a disappointing performance, and we’ll look to move on from this one.”

There were four ties and a pair of lead changes in the first. The Warriors led 19-18 and closed the set on a 6-2 run to take a lead. Jillian Kuizenga had four kills in the first.

The teams were tied at 12 in the second before a 10-2 run by the home team gave the Warriors a comfortable lead. WSU had four players with at least four kills, hit .220, and held the Huskies to .048, taking a 2-0 lead at the break.

Tech battled back from a four-point deficit to tie the third set at 19. Janie Grindland added a late kill, but the Warriors closed out the match with a 6-1 run.

Jillian Kuizenga led the Huskies with nine kills. Makena Wesol and Janie Grindland combined for a dozen kills and Meg Raabe added five. Lina Espejo-Ramirez set the attack with 31 assists. Carissa Beyer registered a match-high 26 digs.

The Huskies wrap up the regular season road schedule Saturday at Saginaw Valley State. The first serve for their third match of the week is set for 4 p.m. at Hamilton Gymnasium.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.