UP Fun With Friends to host grand opening this weekend

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fun venue will open in Negaunee this weekend.

U.P. Fun With Friends’ grand opening will be this Saturday and Sunday. It is a place for families and friends to get together for a good time. The family fun center includes a mini golf course, a bounce house and a climbing wall. There will be a costume contest, pumpkin painting, and free play all day Sunday.

Managers say the venue is unlike anything in the area.

“This is going to be good for the community because there’s nothing like this at all up here,” said Jessica Devold, U.P. Fun With Friends manager. “I think it’s going to be a good outlet for families to bring their kids and play and keep them busy.”

“There’s nothing to do for your family around here,” said Makarah Poch, U.P. Fun With Friends manager. “There’s a bowling alley, but I feel like this is going to be a great place for family and your friends and your kids to come hang out.”

U.P. Fun With Friends is located at Suite 106, 400 US-41 East in Negaunee in the strip mall next to Border Grill. For the latest updates on the family fun center, click here.

