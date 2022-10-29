Sunny and warm weekend and Halloween day

Beautiful conditions are looking to last for the next week, especially this weekend and on Halloween. Conditions on Monday are shaping to be sunny with above average temperatures in the 60s. Rain chances are low for the upcoming week as well with the next chances not until Thursday night into Friday. With rain chances low and temperatures high now is the best time to enjoy the outdoors.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies; occasional breeze from the southwest

>Lows: Mid to Low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny with occasional cloud cover; warm temperatures

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Monday, Halloween: More sunny skies with breezy conditions; 10-15 mph

>Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm; breezy with westerly winds 15-20 mph

>Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Wednesday: More sunny skies and warm air

>Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Thursday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon; warn air lingers

>Highs: 60s; isolated areas could experience temperatures near 70°

Friday: Mostly cloudy; chances of scattered showers

>Highs: 60s

