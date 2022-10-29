Queen City Running Company holds annual Trick or Trot race

People running in costume in the Trick or Trot race.
People running in costume in the Trick or Trot race.(WLUC News)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Queen City running company held its annual Trick or Trot 5K in Marquette on Saturday.

This race is meant to raise awareness for victims of child abuse. Many of the runners were also wearing costumes while running.

Trick or Trot runner Stacy Bolf says this event bring the community together.

“It’s just a fun event, it brings the community together. The costume part of it is the super fun part, I think. It brings people together whether you’re a runner, a walker, whether you just want to get in costume,” said Bolf.

The race began at 10 a.m and ended at 11 a.m, with a kids “Monster Mile” and an after party at the Ore Dock.

Lower Michigan firefighters get married after fighting Menominee warehouse fire
