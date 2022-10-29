Pine Mountain hosts Ski Swap

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s almost time to dust off those skis and hit the slopes.

Pine Mountain held a Ski Swap this weekend to kick off the season. Skiers sold and swapped new and used skiing and snowboarding equipment. Skiers could find everything from downhill skis and snowboards to helmets and clothing. A portion of the event’s proceeds went to ski teams in the area.

Organizers say that the event was perfect for people looking to get into skiing.

“A lot of people think that skiing is a really expensive sport, so they tend to not get into it” said Amy Johnson Bracket, Pine Mountain Ski School director. “Things like ski swaps and used ski sales really make it affordable for families to ski.”

Pine Mountain’s next event will be hosting the Midwest Comedy Tour on Nov. 5 and 6.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.