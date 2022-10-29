Northern Michigan volleyball sweeps past Saginaw Valley State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Volleyball team traveled to Saginaw Valley State University for a match with the Cardinals. The Wildcats came away with a win in three sets over the Cardinals.

The scoring got started with an attack error by the Cardinals on a Lauren Van Remortel serve. The Cardinals were able to go on a 4-0 run before an attack error gave the serve back to the Wildcats. A 5-0 run by the Wildcats, which was started by an Olivia Webber kill gave them a 7-4 lead. Back and forth from both sides saw the score climb to 15-10. Jacqueline Smith was able to find an opening to give the Wildcats a 17-10 lead late in the first set.

The Wildcats were able to grow their lead to 20-12 with a service ace from Jacqueline Smith. The first set came down to set point with the Wildcats up 24-16, Jacqueline Smith was able to block a kill attempt by the Cardinals and gave the Wildcats a win in set number one.

Set number two started with a kill from Jacqueline Smith. A kill by Meghan Meyer gave the Wildcats a 4-3 lead early in set two. A service ace by Caylie Barlage and an attack error by the Cardinals gave the Wildcats a 7-3 lead. The Cardinals were able to climb back into the match and bring the score up to 12-9, then Jacqueline Smith found an opening, and an attack error by the Cardinals gave the Wildcats a 14-9 lead.

After some back and forth, the Wildcats were able to go on a 4-0 run that was capped off by three straight kills by Meghan Meyer. It was 19-11 at this point in set two. The Cardinals did their best to bring the score closer, but the Wildcats brought set number two to set point, Olivia Webber found an opening for the kill, and set number two went to the Wildcats. 25-19.

Set number three got underway with an attack error by the Cardinals. The Wildcats got out to an early lead of 5-3, with a kill by Lizzy Stark. A kill by Lizzy Stark and an attack error by the Cardinals got the Wildcats up to an 8-5 lead. The Wildcats went on a 3-0 run, a kill from Jacqueline Smith, a kill from Olivia Webber, and a kill from Jacqueline Smith again got the score up to 11-7. Another 3-0 run right after that was capped off by two kills from Jacqueline Smith and gave the Wildcats the advantage of 14-8.

Almost immediately after that, the Wildcats went on a 5-0 run that was capped off by an Olivia Webber kill and put the Wildcats firmly in front 19-9. Set number three was brought to match point on a kill from Jacqueline Smith, the Wildcats had the serve and Madeline Crowley ended it with a service ace. The Wildcats won set three 25-12 and the match 3-0.

The Volleyball team will travel to Wayne State University for a match with the Warriors tomorrow Oct. 29 at 3 p.m.

