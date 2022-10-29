Negaunee Rod and Gun Club host Gun and Knife Show

A gun for sale at the Negaunee Rod and Gun Club Gun and Knife Show
A gun for sale at the Negaunee Rod and Gun Club Gun and Knife Show(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A gun show is on in Negaunee this weekend.

The Negaunee Rod and Gun Club is hosting its second annual gun and knife show this weekend. Vendors from across the U.P. packed the Negaunee Township Hall to sell and trade their guns, knives, and military gear. Proceeds from the event will go towards the club’s kitchen and dining area.

Organizers say that while the show focuses on guns, there’s something for everyone at the event.

“It’s not just firearms,” said Robin Turner, Negaunee Rod and Gun Club board member. “There’s also collectable items, there are also knives, and we even have a vendor here that sells German Shepherd puppies. If someone is interested, they can take a look. It’s a lot of different things, but the main focus is on safety, hunting, and that sort of thing.”

The Negaunee Rod and Gun Club Gun and Knife Show started Friday and will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The club’s next event will be gun sight-in days where club members will help the public sight in their rifles for deer season. The events will be Nov. 5, 6, 12, and 13.

