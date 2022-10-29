Michigan State Police bring back cadet program

Michigan State police floor.
Michigan State police floor.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 28, 2022
Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Department is bringing back its cadets’ program. This program was designed for young people that have an interest in law enforcement.

The minimum requirements require you to be 18 years old and must be enrolled in a technical or vocational school, college or university.

You also need to have a valid driver’s license. MSP troopers say this program is being brought back in an attempt to help fill a statewide troop shortage.

MPS Uniform Sergeant Chris Laway and cadet Jenna Lawry

“The MSP had a cadets’ program it went away and with the recent challenges that we faced for the last five years or so in recruiting the department decided to bring the program back,” said MSP Uniform Sergeant Chris Laway.

“It’s an opportunity for college students to get a taste of what it’s like to be a trouper and basically, if this is a career path you want. It gives you a strong idea of what the job is going to be like. And the ability to make connections with troopers,” said MSP cadet Jenna Lawry.

Both say this program also puts a big emphasis on physical fitness also the Negaunee post currently has three openings.

Markkanen, Verberkmoes to race for 110th State House District Representative seat
