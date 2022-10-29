Late Goal from Fairbanks Sinks Northern 2-1 on Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team fell short in Friday’s contest to Alaska Fairbanks by a 2-1 score. After a scoreless first, UAF scored in the 2nd to take the lead into the final period. Joey Larson scored the equalizer on the power play with 6:04 to go, but the Nanooks slid one into the net a few minutes later to reclaim the lead and hold on for the victory.

After the Nanooks recorded the first four shots of the game, NMU began to decorate the crease themselves and had a good look from Mikey Colella that skipped just wide of the net. As the first period seemed to breeze by, the first whistle came at 6:32 when Mikey Colella was called for boarding. NMU was able to kill off the first penalty of the night. The first period came and went without a score. The Nanooks led in shots on goal 12-6.

One minute into the period, the Green and Gold were awarded their first man advantage for the game. A couple of good shots on the net were not good enough to find the net and the Nanooks returned to full strength. The Nanooks scored the game’s first goal when Jonny Sorenson read and intercepted a pass and buried a shot top shelf for his fourth goal of the year. The Wildcats continued to face struggles on the power play, as two more chances came as the second period progressed, but NMU was unable to capitalize as they continued to trail by a goal. After two periods, NMU was down a goal. Shots were even 18-18.

With 15:42 on the clock, Kristof Papp was whistled for a five-minute major penalty for checking from behind. With 0:43 left, UAF hooked Alex Frye in front of the net and the Wildcats got the ice to 4-on-4 before returning to full strength. In their shortened power play, the Wildcats were not able to get a shot on goal. The Green and Gold went back to the power play with 7:12 to go. In the winding seconds of the man advantage, Joey Larson went top shelf to light the lamp and tie the game. Kjellberg and Colella got the apples. A few minutes later, Matt Koethe gave the Nanooks the lead back as the puck trickled past Beni Halasz and into the net.

The Wildcats will be back home again tomorrow to take on the Nanooks with puck drop scheduled for 6:07 p.m.

