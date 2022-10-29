Lakers handle the Huskies on the road

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Accurate passing and strong defense propelled No. 1 ranked Grand Valley State to a 42-7 win over Michigan Tech in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football Saturday afternoon at Kearly Stadium. The Huskies dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in conference matchups this season while the Lakers stayed undefeated at 9-0, 4-0.

“Grand Valley State is a very good football team,” said head coach Steve Olson. “We knew going in it would be a challenge. They gave us some formations we had not seen and it was hard to match up and get the fits we needed in the run game. I tip my hat to their receivers. I felt we had good coverage for the most part but they went up and made some plays and we didn’t.”

Quarterback Cade Peterson completed 18 of 19 passes for 304 yards and a pair of scores while Jaylon Tillman hauled in 10 catches for 191 yards and one touchdown.

The scoring started with a 14-yard rush to the endzone by tailback Tariq Reid at 10:12 of the first quarter. A pair of Tech penalties kept the drive alive for the Lakers. Avery Moore took a 14-yard run across the line nearing the end of the opening quarter to make it 14-0.

The Huskies countered with a six-play, 71-yard drive ending with sophomore Ethan Champney’s 4-yard touchdown catch in the front right of the endzone. Tech’s offense was largely silent for the remainder of the game, as Grand Valley State limited the Huskies to 125 passing yards and 42 net yards rushing.

Taking a 21-7 lead at halftime, Peterson found Tillman and Cody Tierney in the second half and Kyle Nott added a 51-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Michigan Tech quarterback Will Ark faced pressure all afternoon and finished 13 for 22 for 117 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked once. GLIAC tackle leader Marc Sippel finished with a team-high seven in the category.

“I don’t think we played the way we were capable of playing,” said head coach Steve Olson. “At the same time, I know we have great senior leadership on this team and they will be motivated to come out and play hard next week. I look forward to our response against Hillsdale.”

The Huskies hit the road for their final two regular-season contests, beginning with Hillsdale College (5-4) next Saturday at 1 p.m. Fans can listen via radio on Mix 93.5 WKMJ and online at pasty.net.

Michigan Tech honored 23 seniors on the field prior to Saturday’s game. They included four-year starting quarterback Will Ark and AFCA All-American center Hayden Huttula.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.