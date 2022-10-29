Downtown Iron Mountain hosts new Pumpkin Walk

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority is getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend.

Downtown Iron Mountain hosted a new Pumpkin Walk on Saturday. There were costume contests, trick or treating, and a window decorating contest. The Dickinson County Library also hosted Ghouly Glowing Golfing and a Spooky Story Stroll through downtown.

Organizers say the event brought people downtown.

“Our main goal of the DDA is to support our downtown businesses,” said Mindy Meyers, Iron Mountain DDA program director. “When we have events like this, it helps us bring more people into the downtown and give families in our area something to do.”

The Pumpkin Walk was Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. in Downtown Iron Mountain.

