Bethel drops Finlandia Men’s Hockey 8-2

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s hockey team (0-1) lost 8-2 to Bethel (1-0), Friday night at the Houghton County Arena.

Finlandia came out aggressive with two great shots stopped at the last minute in the first 2:30 of the contest. In a three-minute span, Bethel scored twice.

The Lions continued to attack with several strong chances that were denied by great saves. Down 4-0 with 9:28 to go in the second period, senior Phil Schader got the crowd alive with a goal to make it 4-1. The Royals pulled away in the third period.

Freshman Matteo Ybarra scored in the third period, his first collegiate goal. Junior Cooper Hoheisel had nine face-off wins. Sophomore Dakota Meyer had 30 saves for the night.

Finlandia keeps to the HOCO, Saturday, October 29 taking on Bethel. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

