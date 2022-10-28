Warm, mostly sunny treat to extend past Halloween weekend

Southwest breezes continue to reel in a warm, dry trend into the first week of November.
Southwest breezes continue to reel in a warm, dry trend into the first week of November.
Southwest breezes continue to reel in a warm, dry trend into the first week of November.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High pressure still holds strong over Upper Michigan and the Great Lakes region Friday night, allowing for a drier, warmer airmass to settle in the region this Halloween weekend. Accompanied by a strong and persistent southwesterly wind field, temperatures trend above seasonal even into the first week of November 2022.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with an isolated light rain shower; south through southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: Low 30s to Upper 40s (colder interior, less cold near the Great Lakes)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm with southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 60s

Monday, Halloween: Mostly sunny and warm with westerly winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday, Nov. 1/First Day of American Indian Heritage Month: Mostly sunny and warm with westerly winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 60s

