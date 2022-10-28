Unseasonably warm & quiet stretch

The pattern will remain quiet with no big driving weather makers keeping conditions dry until almost late next week. Otherwise, the jetstream will bring a warmer air mass, which will be around during this time period. Many places will be about 5-12° above normal. No rain gear or snow gear is needed for Halloween!

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 50s west, low to mid 50s central, low 50s east

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 60s west, mid to upper 50s east

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 60s

Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy and staying warm

>Highs: Low 60s

