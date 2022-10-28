Suspicious social media post investigated at Manistique Middle and High School

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, October 27, Manistique Public Safety was made aware of a suspicious social media page that was possibly linked to students at the middle and high school.

Some details on social media caused safety concerns.

According to Manistique Public Safety, an investigation began using both local and federal resources.

Manistique Area Schools Administration canceled all activities for Thursday and canceled the school day on Friday, October 28, to guarantee the safety of students and employees during the investigation.

The investigation proved that at no time was there any real or perceived threat to staff or students at Manistique Area Schools.

The Manistique Public Safety Department reminds everyone to be safe when using social media and for parents to be aware of their children’s social media use.

Diocese of Marquette responds to AG report on clergy abuse

