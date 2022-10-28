Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff benefits TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. realtors took part in a cookoff Thursday.

Eight realtors from Marquette County went head-to-head in the Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff. Smells of chilis, stews, chowders and soups filled the Masonic Ballroom from 5-8 p.m.

The winner was a vegan jackfruit pozole made by Liz Schneider from Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors.

“There were eight different soups,” said Stephanie Jones, Select Realty realtor. “From what I’m hearing, every one had something great to offer. How exciting is it that the one that won was vegan? I think that really blew a lot of people away.”

The event was a fundraiser for the TV6 Canathon. Attendees brought one non-perishable food item as a cover charge for the event, while a bag of non-perishables got attendees two drink tickets.

