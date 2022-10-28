Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff benefits TV6 Canathon

A souper agent stirs her award-winning pozole
A souper agent stirs her award-winning pozole(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. realtors took part in a cookoff Thursday.

Eight realtors from Marquette County went head-to-head in the Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff. Smells of chilis, stews, chowders and soups filled the Masonic Ballroom from 5-8 p.m.

The winner was a vegan jackfruit pozole made by Liz Schneider from Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors.

“There were eight different soups,” said Stephanie Jones, Select Realty realtor. “From what I’m hearing, every one had something great to offer. How exciting is it that the one that won was vegan? I think that really blew a lot of people away.”

The event was a fundraiser for the TV6 Canathon. Attendees brought one non-perishable food item as a cover charge for the event, while a bag of non-perishables got attendees two drink tickets.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula...
Colorado brewery remembers friend killed in ‘Seney Stretch’ crash
Known as the Keweenaw Heartlands, The Nature Conservancy closed on the acquisition of 22,700...
The Nature Conservancy announces major land acquisition in Keweenaw County
Police Lights
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
Nichole Howard is called to the stand to testify in the trial of Jason Sadowski.
UPDATE: Prosecution calls neighbor in Munising murder trial
Trail 2 in Wakefield.
UPDATE: Section of western UP snowmobile trail to be closed this season

Latest News

A light post that was installed for the project
Iron Ore Heritage Trail completes second phase of lighting enhancement project
Trick or Trot 5K is set for this weekend, on Oct. 30
Queen City Running Co. to host Trick or Trot
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, 10/27/2022
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, 10/27/2022
Class picture.
U.P. schools increase substitute pay to attract new hires