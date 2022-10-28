Queen City Running Co. to host Trick or Trot

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Queen City Running Company will host its 8th annual Trick or Trot this weekend.

There will be a one-mile youth run and a 5-K race. The routes begin at the bike trail where Baraga Ave. meets Lakeshore Blvd. and continue south towards Carp River. After the race, there will be a Halloween party at the Ore Dock Brewing Company

Costumes are encouraged.

“It’s always fun to see these fast times being run in a vampire costume or a jailbreak costume,” said Kevin Thomsen, Queen City Running Company owner. “It’ll be a lot of fun.”

Trick or Trot will be this Saturday, Oct. 29. The youth run will start at 10:45 a.m. and the 5-K will start at 11 a.m.

You can pre-register here or sign up at the event.

