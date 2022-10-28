Queen City Running Co. to host Trick or Trot

Trick or Trot 5K is set for this weekend, on Oct. 30
Trick or Trot 5K is set for this weekend, on Oct. 30
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Queen City Running Company will host its 8th annual Trick or Trot this weekend.

There will be a one-mile youth run and a 5-K race. The routes begin at the bike trail where Baraga Ave. meets Lakeshore Blvd. and continue south towards Carp River. After the race, there will be a Halloween party at the Ore Dock Brewing Company

Costumes are encouraged.

“It’s always fun to see these fast times being run in a vampire costume or a jailbreak costume,” said Kevin Thomsen, Queen City Running Company owner. “It’ll be a lot of fun.”

Trick or Trot will be this Saturday, Oct. 29. The youth run will start at 10:45 a.m. and the 5-K will start at 11 a.m.

You can pre-register here or sign up at the event.

