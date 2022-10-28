Parents of Oxford High School shooter appear in court

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley, appeared in an Oakland County court Friday. This was their first court appearance since Ethan pled guilty on Monday.

James and Jennifer are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after Ethan opened fire at Oxford High School in November 2021, killing four students. They are accused of buying their son the handgun along with teaching him how to use it.

A forensic psychologist testified that mass shooters have a slow build toward violence over time and give a lot of warning signs. Prosecutors will attempt to introduce testimony from witnesses that claim the shooting could have been prevented.

On Monday, Ethan Crumbley admitted in court that the gun he used was not properly secured.

The defense attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley had said that Ethan, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, would be called as a witness in his parents’ trial. After his guilty plea on Monday, Ethan’s attorney said it is unclear if that would still happen, but remains a possibility.

Their trial is set to begin in January.

