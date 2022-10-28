Northwoods Test Kitchen serves up local, fresh snacks and sandwiches inside Barrel + Beam
Made from scratch soups, charcuterie boards, and pickled hard boiled eggs are just some of the new delights on the menu
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take Upper Michigan on the road to Barrel + Beam in Negaunee Township to check out and taste the new Northwoods Test Kitchen. Check out all the delicious offering in episode 150!
