Northwoods Test Kitchen serves up local, fresh snacks and sandwiches inside Barrel + Beam

Made from scratch soups, charcuterie boards, and pickled hard boiled eggs are just some of the new delights on the menu
Elizabeth and Tia announce the winner of free tickets to the Stand U.P. Comedy Fest
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take Upper Michigan on the road to Barrel + Beam in Negaunee Township to check out and taste the new Northwoods Test Kitchen. Check out all the delicious offering in episode 150!

Food from the Northwoods Test Kitchen can be found in the deli and includes as much locally sourced products as available
Kitchen and event manager Alex Palzewicz prepares spring rolls for UMT, made with fresh, local products
The sandwich is influenced from a Vietnamese sandwich on the menu at a restaurant Alex once worked at in Seattle

UMT Episode 150, Part 4: Making sandwiches at the Northwoods Test Kitchen
UMT Episode 150, Part 3: Making spring rolls in the Northwoods Test Kitchen
