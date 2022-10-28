Northwoods Test Kitchen serves up local, fresh snacks and sandwiches inside Barrel + Beam

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take Upper Michigan on the road to Barrel + Beam in Negaunee Township to check out and taste the new Northwoods Test Kitchen. Check out all the delicious offering in episode 150!

Food from the Northwoods Test Kitchen can be found in the deli and includes as much locally sourced products as available

Kitchen and event manager Alex Palzewicz prepares spring rolls for UMT, made with fresh, local products

The sandwich is influenced from a Vietnamese sandwich on the menu at a restaurant Alex once worked at in Seattle

