Munising earns top honors in Great Lakes 8 Football Conference Voting

Josiah Peramaki, Jacob Mattson named Players of the Year
High School Football
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - GREAT LAKES 8 EAST ALL CONFERENCE AWARDS

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Josiah Peramaki, Munising

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jacob Mattson, Munising

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Mattson, Munising

TEAM OF THE YEAR: Munising

1st Team All Conference QB: Kane Nebel, Munising

RB: Josiah Peramaki, Munising RB: Brayden Altoft, Pickford

WR: Matthew Rahilly, Newberry WR: Carter Johnson, Rapid River

HYBRID: Cam Petersen, Jr Rudyard

OL: Riley Murk, Munisng OL: Blake Doke, Newberry OL: Ty Norris, Cedarville-DeTour

LB: Zach Burton, Newberry LB: Jacob Mattson, Munsing LB: Garrett Orsborne, Pickford LB: Mike Perkins, Cedarville/DeTour

DL: Eli Sprague, Rudyard DL: Ashton Wymer, Munising

DE: Cam Petersen, Rudyard DE: Gabe Luck, Newberry

DB: Marco Juarez, Newberry DB: Aiden Bickel, Rudyard DB: Kane Nebel, Munising

Hybrid: Micaiah Peramaki, Munising

K: Jacob Nolan, Rudyard

P: Cason Smith, Cedarville/DeTour

Ret: Aiden Bickel, Rudyard

2nd Team All Conference

QB: Cason Smith, Cedarville-DeTour

RB: Marco Juarez, Newberry RB: Mike Perkins, Cedarville-DeTour

WR: Aiden Bickel, Rudyard WR: Hossack Sweeney, Cedarville-DeTour

HYBRID: Seth Miller, Pickford HYBRID: Lucas Swetich, Superior Central

OL: Grady Smith, Rapid River OL: Garrett Orsborne, Pickford OL: Jesse Zeeryp, Rudyard

LB: Carter Johnson, Rapid River LB: Perrson McKeage, Engadine LB: Emmett Vining, Superior Central

DL: Ethan Pavey, Newberry DL: Hayden Rader, Pickford

DE: Brayden Altoft, Pickford DE: Reagan Bowerman, Munising

DB: Cale Maciag, Pickford DB: Connor Hall, Engadine

HYBRID: Matthew Rahilly, Newberry

K: Hunter Cameron, Engadine

Ret: Wyatt Kulik, Superior Central

Honorable Mention - Offense - Gavin Nutkins, QB Newberry; Jonah Frizzel-Brown, OL Rapid River; Cully Trzeciak, OL/DL Munising; Ron Papin, OL Cedarville/DeTour; Trey Lynn, QB Brimley; Hayden O’Neil, RB Engadine; Hayden Rader, OL Pickford; Damon MacDowell, RB Rudyard; Jason Kanerva, OL Superior Central

Honorable Mention - Defense - Jacob Mohar, DB Newberry; Cully Trzeciak, DE Munising; Eddie Forslund, LB Rapid River; Cason Smith, LB Cedarville-DeTour; Owen Johnson, LB Brimley; Dylan McMillan, DB Rudyard; Seth Miller, DB Pickford; Kaeden Sistrunk, DE Engadine; Eli Penney, DL Superior Central

