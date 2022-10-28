Munising earns top honors in Great Lakes 8 Football Conference Voting
Josiah Peramaki, Jacob Mattson named Players of the Year
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - GREAT LAKES 8 EAST ALL CONFERENCE AWARDS
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Josiah Peramaki, Munising
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jacob Mattson, Munising
COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Mattson, Munising
TEAM OF THE YEAR: Munising
1st Team All Conference QB: Kane Nebel, Munising
RB: Josiah Peramaki, Munising RB: Brayden Altoft, Pickford
WR: Matthew Rahilly, Newberry WR: Carter Johnson, Rapid River
HYBRID: Cam Petersen, Jr Rudyard
OL: Riley Murk, Munisng OL: Blake Doke, Newberry OL: Ty Norris, Cedarville-DeTour
LB: Zach Burton, Newberry LB: Jacob Mattson, Munsing LB: Garrett Orsborne, Pickford LB: Mike Perkins, Cedarville/DeTour
DL: Eli Sprague, Rudyard DL: Ashton Wymer, Munising
DE: Cam Petersen, Rudyard DE: Gabe Luck, Newberry
DB: Marco Juarez, Newberry DB: Aiden Bickel, Rudyard DB: Kane Nebel, Munising
Hybrid: Micaiah Peramaki, Munising
K: Jacob Nolan, Rudyard
P: Cason Smith, Cedarville/DeTour
Ret: Aiden Bickel, Rudyard
2nd Team All Conference
QB: Cason Smith, Cedarville-DeTour
RB: Marco Juarez, Newberry RB: Mike Perkins, Cedarville-DeTour
WR: Aiden Bickel, Rudyard WR: Hossack Sweeney, Cedarville-DeTour
HYBRID: Seth Miller, Pickford HYBRID: Lucas Swetich, Superior Central
OL: Grady Smith, Rapid River OL: Garrett Orsborne, Pickford OL: Jesse Zeeryp, Rudyard
LB: Carter Johnson, Rapid River LB: Perrson McKeage, Engadine LB: Emmett Vining, Superior Central
DL: Ethan Pavey, Newberry DL: Hayden Rader, Pickford
DE: Brayden Altoft, Pickford DE: Reagan Bowerman, Munising
DB: Cale Maciag, Pickford DB: Connor Hall, Engadine
HYBRID: Matthew Rahilly, Newberry
K: Hunter Cameron, Engadine
Ret: Wyatt Kulik, Superior Central
Honorable Mention - Offense - Gavin Nutkins, QB Newberry; Jonah Frizzel-Brown, OL Rapid River; Cully Trzeciak, OL/DL Munising; Ron Papin, OL Cedarville/DeTour; Trey Lynn, QB Brimley; Hayden O’Neil, RB Engadine; Hayden Rader, OL Pickford; Damon MacDowell, RB Rudyard; Jason Kanerva, OL Superior Central
Honorable Mention - Defense - Jacob Mohar, DB Newberry; Cully Trzeciak, DE Munising; Eddie Forslund, LB Rapid River; Cason Smith, LB Cedarville-DeTour; Owen Johnson, LB Brimley; Dylan McMillan, DB Rudyard; Seth Miller, DB Pickford; Kaeden Sistrunk, DE Engadine; Eli Penney, DL Superior Central
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.