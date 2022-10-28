MTU students hold Engineering Day at Lake Linden elementary

Students participated in small-scale activities to broaden their minds on the possibilities of engineering
Michigan Tech University students held Engineering Day for elementary students in Lake Linden,...
Michigan Tech University students held Engineering Day for elementary students in Lake Linden, using fun activities to introduce them to engineering.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LINDEN Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Linden Elementary School students participated in a fun-filled Engineering Day Friday morning.

The event was hosted by members of Michigan Tech University’s Society of Women Engineers, and the Engineering Ambassadors program.

MTU’s Dr. Gretchen Hein and Dr. Jacqueline Johnson came up with the idea last year.

“We were just talking about how we could get the groups to work together, then we had this idea of half-day events at schools to introduce the kids to engineering,” said Hein. “We started thinking about it and organizing it before school ended last fall.”

This is the first time the group has held this event.

During an assembly to introduce the students to Engineering Day, many were eager to participate.

“This was our first engineering day, and it was a lot of fun to see these kids get excited about the projects we introduced to them,” said MTU Senior Audrey Levanen.

The combined group engaged students with a variety of engineering activities. This included using tin foil boats to showcase buoyancy, making small-scale roller coasters, and even using batteries to make ‘robots’ jump.

The Engineering Day team is looking to hold it at other schools in the area.

“We’re really excited and hopeful to bring that energy to other schools around us,” said MTU Senior Julia Westfall.

For more information on Engineering Day, contact Gretchen Hein at (906) 487-1968, or at glhein@mtu.edu.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Known as the Keweenaw Heartlands, The Nature Conservancy closed on the acquisition of 22,700...
The Nature Conservancy announces major land acquisition in Keweenaw County
Trail 2 in Wakefield.
UPDATE: Section of western UP snowmobile trail to be closed this season
The Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula...
Colorado brewery remembers friend killed in ‘Seney Stretch’ crash
In the coming weeks the Marquette Shunk building will be sold
Shunk Furniture consolidating with Marquette building sale
Clergy
Diocese of Marquette responds to AG report on clergy abuse

Latest News

Michigan State police floor.
Michigan State Police bring back cadet program
Powerball ticket.
‘Stop Predatory Gambling,’ MDHHS warn about gambling addiction, Powerball jackpot fever
Markkanen, Verberkmoes to race for 110th State House District Representative seat
Markkanen, Verberkmoes to race for 110th State House District seat
TV6 Weather on Demand with Ben Kouchnerkavich - Friday, 10/28/2022
TV6 Weather on Demand with Ben Kouchnerkavich - Friday, 10/28/2022