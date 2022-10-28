MTU students hold Engineering Day at Lake Linden elementary

LAKE LINDEN Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Linden Elementary School students participated in a fun-filled Engineering Day Friday morning.

The event was hosted by members of Michigan Tech University’s Society of Women Engineers, and the Engineering Ambassadors program.

MTU’s Dr. Gretchen Hein and Dr. Jacqueline Johnson came up with the idea last year.

“We were just talking about how we could get the groups to work together, then we had this idea of half-day events at schools to introduce the kids to engineering,” said Hein. “We started thinking about it and organizing it before school ended last fall.”

This is the first time the group has held this event.

During an assembly to introduce the students to Engineering Day, many were eager to participate.

“This was our first engineering day, and it was a lot of fun to see these kids get excited about the projects we introduced to them,” said MTU Senior Audrey Levanen.

The combined group engaged students with a variety of engineering activities. This included using tin foil boats to showcase buoyancy, making small-scale roller coasters, and even using batteries to make ‘robots’ jump.

The Engineering Day team is looking to hold it at other schools in the area.

“We’re really excited and hopeful to bring that energy to other schools around us,” said MTU Senior Julia Westfall.

For more information on Engineering Day, contact Gretchen Hein at (906) 487-1968, or at glhein@mtu.edu.

