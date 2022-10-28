Michigan State Christmas Tree harvested in ceremony in St. Johns
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is getting into the holiday spirit.
The 2022 State Christmas Tree, a 63-foot spruce from Clinton County, was harvested Friday morning. A ceremony took place that featured the St. Johns High School and Fowler High School bands.
The tree will arrive in Lansing for the holiday season Saturday.
