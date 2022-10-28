Michigan rivals team up to run 64-miles to honor former MSU student

ROTC Cadets from MSU and U of M run in Alex’s Great State Race
ROTC Cadets from MSU and U of M run in Alex’s Great State Race
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Before the big rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State, the two schools are coming together for a 64-mile run to honor a former MSU student who died from cancer.

Back after two years, ROTC Cadets from both schools are running Alex’s Great State Race in honor of Alex Powell.

“He loved Michigan State and always wanted to be a Spartan,” said Juliana Powell, Alex Powell’s mom. “Alex loved running, tailgating, football, and the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State.”

When Alex was diagnosed with cancer during his senior year of high school, he began receiving treatments at the University of Michigan. Thanks to the treatments, he did become a Spartan. However, it was his first semester as a Spartan that would also be his last. To continue the legacy of her son, Juliana Powell began Alex’s Great State Race.

“There was one incidents where he was in the elevator, he was in the elevator going out for treatment and he had a Spartan blanket with him, he had a Spartan hat, he was just covered in Spartan everything and someone got in the elevator and said you’re in the wrong place to wear that. I’ll never forget him looking at him saying no, I’m here to battle,” said Juliana Powell.

Alex’s Great State Race helps raise funds for MSU’s resource center for persons with disabilities and U of M student accessibility and accommodation services.

This will also be the first-year adaptive sports are participating by completing the last 5-miles with the ROTC Cadets.

You can help both university’s adaptive service programs by donating to alexsgreatstaterace.org.

Participants should arrive in Ann Arbor around noon on Friday.

You can track their 64-mile journey by downloading the “Race-Joy” app for an interactive, live tracking experience.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Known as the Keweenaw Heartlands, The Nature Conservancy closed on the acquisition of 22,700...
The Nature Conservancy announces major land acquisition in Keweenaw County
Trail 2 in Wakefield.
UPDATE: Section of western UP snowmobile trail to be closed this season
The Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula...
Colorado brewery remembers friend killed in ‘Seney Stretch’ crash
In the coming weeks the Marquette Shunk building will be sold
Shunk Furniture consolidating with Marquette building sale
Clergy
Diocese of Marquette responds to AG report on clergy abuse

Latest News

A gun for sale at the Negaunee Rod and Gun Club Gun and Knife Show
Negaunee Rod and Gun Club host Gun and Knife Show
U.P. Fun With Friends
UP Fun With Friends to host grand opening this weekend
Michigan State police floor.
Michigan State Police bring back cadet program
Michigan Tech University students held Engineering Day for elementary students in Lake Linden,...
MTU students hold Engineering Day at Lake Linden elementary
Powerball ticket.
‘Stop Predatory Gambling,’ MDHHS warn about gambling addiction, Powerball jackpot fever