Marquette non-profit hosts its annual networking conference

People gather at the Northern Michigan for the Connect Conference
People gather at the Northern Michigan for the Connect Conference
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette non-profit hosted its annual conference on Friday to showcase networking opportunities.

Connect Marquette held the event with various activities like breakout sessions and interactive presentations. The Conference Chair of Connect Marquette, Katherine Helppi hopes people who attended teach the skills they learned on Friday to others.

“If you haven’t made it to the event today, talk to somebody that has been here today. Get the information from them. I’m hoping the people who are here will be able to bring that out to the folks that they know their family and friends as well as their coworkers,” Helppi said.

The event’s keynote speaker Rob Lion talked about resilience in the workplace and in people’s personal lives.

“This is really the place where I really started to learn and test leadership frameworks and approaches and really get to understand how to affect others and impact others. A lot of that goes back to the family and community here on campus,” Lion said.

Planning has already started for next year’s Connect Conference for fall of next year.

