Marquette man flees officers on foot, arrested for outstanding warrants

Gerry Fisk mugshot
Gerry Fisk mugshot(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is in jail after Marquette police arrested him for outstanding warrants and uncovered a stolen motorcycle in his possession.

The Marquette Police Department was dispatched Wednesday, Oct. 26 to the 2000 block of Longyear Avenue after reports of a suspicious subject in the area.

At 8:40 p.m., officers found 32-year-old Marquette resident Gerry Harold Fisk III. Fish took off on foot but was shortly apprehended by officers and arrested for outstanding warrants, resisting and obstructing, and possession of methamphetamine.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered a stolen motorcycle in Fisk’s van. In addition to the prior charges, Fisk was also charged with motor vehicle - unlawful driving away and concealing stolen property.

Fisk is being held at the Marquette County Jail.

