Marquette County residents celebrate Halloween with complex decorations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Halloween next Monday many will bring out decorations for their homes.

Some celebrate the hair-raising holiday by setting up elaborate decorations for all to view. Ishpeming resident, Stephen Haroski has been doing it for two decades and he said it is worth the effort every year.

“We have close to 100 people each year that come around. Some come by car now and they come from Ishpeming and Neguanee, all over the place,” Haroski said.

Haroski sets up a small walk-through in his garage off Maurice St., with animatronics and many other decorations.

On E Main St. in Negaunee - for over a decade hundreds of people come out to see the Hakala’s display. This year they are again expecting over a hundred people to come out and see their yearly setup.

In Marquette - Graveraet Elementary School students had the chance to see a display on nearby Pine St. The homeowner, Jodi Rolfson said the month-long effort to put the display up is worth it.

“We decided to make this really big this year and make sure that all the kids can enjoy it. It started with our elementary school (Graveraet). I know that even some teachers were able to bring some of the kids through on like their recess breaks,” Rolfson said. Rolfson said this is the first year she’s made a walk-through of the decorations. Rolfson said she is already looking to expand the display for next year.

“I already have ideas I have things that I didn’t even get to this year. I have decorations that I wasn’t even able to put up and I have a lot more ideas coming for next year, you bet,” Rolfson said.

Haroski said he’ll keep making his display as long as he is able to. Both Haroski and Rolfson will have their displays for people to walk through this weekend.

