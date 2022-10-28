Markkanen, Verberkmoes to race for 110th State House District seat

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Incumbent Republican Greg Markkanen and Democrat Casey Verberkmoes will go head-to-head at the polls this Election Day for the 110th State House District seat.

Markkanen was first elected to office during the 2018 election.

A graduate of Northern Michigan University, he served as an airborne medical corpsman in the Army and a medic in the National Guard. He also taught social studies at Baraga High School.

“I’m very proud of the fact that I’m one of 35 representatives that has absolutely perfect attendance in the House,” said Markkanen. “I drive a thousand miles to Lansing every week, and I take great pride in serving the 110th district.”

Verberkmoes graduated from White Pine in the early 2000′s before leaving the U.P. and returning in 2013.

Navigating the policies of mental health led him to enter the political scene.

“I ended up just becoming consumed with politics at that point and trying to understand policy,” said Verberkmoes. “And that drove me to a desire, especially after I returned to the U.P., to be a representative for the people of the 110th.”

Markkanen said the economy and inflation are among the biggest issues needed to be resolved. Upon re-election, he said he would continue trying to push for relief.

“The House has put forth quite a number of bills in front of the governor, and as we all know the governor has vetoed those,” continued Markkanen. “We’re going to keep trying to keep doing that to give people relief, at the pump, in the grocery store, and across the economy.”

Verberkmoes says he would represent every person in the district.

“I am committed to every single person in the 110th as far as their rights are concerned,” continued Verberkmoes “As well as in their participation in our government and the outcomes and quality of life of the 110th. This is my focus, irrespective of any political party and platform.”

Verberkmoes said a big reason he’s running this year is because he’s a supporter of reproductive rights. This includes supporting Proposal 3.

“I wanted to ensure that there was somebody on the ballot who would be in defense of reproductive rights,” added Verberkmoes.

When asked his view on Proposal 3, Markkanen urged voters to examine all ballot proposals carefully.

“I encourage people to educate themselves on the three propositions that are up in front of the voters November 8th,” added Markkanen. “They could decide the future of Michigan, and people should take time to read each one.”

The 110th district consists of Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties, and the western third of Dickinson County. This includes Iron Mountain and Kingsford.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.