Lifesaving AEDs delivered to Michigan State Police in the field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 340 AEDs are being delivered to Michigan State Troopers, putting an AED in about half the department’s patrol fleet. Helping those who experience sudden cardiac arrest.

Sudden cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and more than 350,000 people suffer a cardiac arrest each year, according to the American Red Cross. Apparently, the only way to restore a regular heart rhythm during a cardiac arrest is to use an AED.

As part of the department’s existing first aid curriculum, troopers are trained in AED and are often the first emergency responder to arrive when someone contacts 911 for a medical emergency.

“We know moments matter. The faster we can assist, the better the chance of survival,” said Lt. Col. Dale Hinz, commander of the Field Operations Bureau. “Previously, we had far fewer of these lifesaving devices scattered throughout the state.”

The funding for the AEDs came from position vacancies, which the department used to purchase 340 Powerheart G5 AEDs costing a total of $486,630.

“We receive roughly 10 donated devices each year from generous efforts like ‘Bolt for the Heart,’ and we are extremely grateful for any donations we receive,” said Hinz. “We will gladly continue to accept donated AEDs to keep adding to our stock and to replace older models but being able to make this purchase will surely save lives.”

