Iron Ore Heritage Trail completes second phase of lighting enhancement project

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Trail is a little brighter thanks to help from the City of Negaunee.

The trail finished the second phase of its lighting enhancement project. The City of Negaunee added light posts to four miles of the trail from Healy St. to the Ishpeming border. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the milestone.

The City of Negaunee’s city manager, Nate Heffron, says the lights will not only allow people to use the trail at night, but they will also keep people safe.

“Folks will be able to enjoy the trail system where they hike, bike, snowshoe, or cross-country ski,” said Heffron. “They’ll be able to go on this trail 24 hours a day now. On top of that, I believe this light system can provide a sense of safety and security to folks who are traveling down the trail.”

The project cost about $100,000 and took almost two years to complete.

