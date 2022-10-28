Iron Ore Heritage Trail completes second phase of lighting enhancement project

A light post that was installed for the project
A light post that was installed for the project(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Trail is a little brighter thanks to help from the City of Negaunee.

The trail finished the second phase of its lighting enhancement project. The City of Negaunee added light posts to four miles of the trail from Healy St. to the Ishpeming border. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the milestone.

The City of Negaunee’s city manager, Nate Heffron, says the lights will not only allow people to use the trail at night, but they will also keep people safe.

“Folks will be able to enjoy the trail system where they hike, bike, snowshoe, or cross-country ski,” said Heffron. “They’ll be able to go on this trail 24 hours a day now. On top of that, I believe this light system can provide a sense of safety and security to folks who are traveling down the trail.”

The project cost about $100,000 and took almost two years to complete.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula...
Colorado brewery remembers friend killed in ‘Seney Stretch’ crash
Known as the Keweenaw Heartlands, The Nature Conservancy closed on the acquisition of 22,700...
The Nature Conservancy announces major land acquisition in Keweenaw County
Police Lights
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
Nichole Howard is called to the stand to testify in the trial of Jason Sadowski.
UPDATE: Prosecution calls neighbor in Munising murder trial
Trail 2 in Wakefield.
UPDATE: Section of western UP snowmobile trail to be closed this season

Latest News

Trick or Trot 5K is set for this weekend, on Oct. 30
Queen City Running Co. to host Trick or Trot
A souper agent stirs her award-winning pozole
Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff benefits TV6 Canathon
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, 10/27/2022
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, 10/27/2022
Class picture.
U.P. schools increase substitute pay to attract new hires