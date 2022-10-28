GRAPHIC: Death row inmate who severed penis asks court to end restraints

Death row inmate Henry Hodges is seen in this photo.
Death row inmate Henry Hodges is seen in this photo.(Tennessee Department of Correction)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An attorney for a death row inmate in Tennessee who cut off his penis shortly after asking to be placed on suicide watch has filed a complaint against prison officials.

The motion filed Friday in Nashville’s Davidson County Chancery Court asks the judge to declare that the prison’s treatment of Henry Hodges violate his constitutional rights.

The complaint says that after Hodges severed his penis, he was hospitalized.

He returned to Riverbend Maximum Security Institution on Oct. 21. Since then, he has been held naked in restraints on a thin mattress over a concrete slab.

The complaint asks the court to order prison officials to release Hodges from his restraints, provide him with clothing, and appoint an independent monitor of his mental and physical health treatment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Known as the Keweenaw Heartlands, The Nature Conservancy closed on the acquisition of 22,700...
The Nature Conservancy announces major land acquisition in Keweenaw County
The Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula...
Colorado brewery remembers friend killed in ‘Seney Stretch’ crash
Trail 2 in Wakefield.
UPDATE: Section of western UP snowmobile trail to be closed this season
In the coming weeks the Marquette Shunk building will be sold
Shunk Furniture consolidating with Marquette building sale
Clergy
Diocese of Marquette responds to AG report on clergy abuse

Latest News

Gerry Fisk mugshot
Marquette man flees officers on foot, arrested for outstanding warrants
Boo Crossing event will take place at the VFW Hall
Bruce Crossing 4th of July fundraiser ‘Boo Crossings’ set for this weekend
San Francisco police give details on the attack of Paul Pelosi at he and House Speaker Nancy...
Police news conference: Nancy Pelosi's husband attacked at their San Francisco home
Sketch of Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), 14-year-old...
Indiana police set Monday update in killings of 2 teen girls
FILE - Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years