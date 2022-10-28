Gov. Whitmer proclaims October 28 as First Responders’ Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring October 28th as First Responders’ Day in Michigan.

To ensure those who selflessly serve and protect communities across the state have what they need to do their jobs, this year’s budget delivers $1.6 billion to local units of government in revenue sharing, nearly half of which goes toward funding local police, fire, other first responders, and the justice system. This is the most revenue-sharing funding for local cities, townships, villages, and counties since 2001.

“As a mom and a former prosecutor, keeping our communities safe is a top priority for me,” said Governor Whitmer. “On First Responders’ Day, we honor our fellow Michiganders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. Since taking office, we have worked across the aisle to make sure that our state supports the police officers, firefighters, medical personnel, and other first responders who work hard every day to our communities safe. That’s why we delivered the most funding in at least 20 years to local cities, villages, townships, and counties, nearly half of which goes directly towards supporting first responders. Let’s keep working together to build a state where every Michigander feels safe.

First responders include nurses, paramedics, emergency medical services personnel, firefighters, police officers, 911 dispatchers, search and rescue teams, and members of other organizations in the public safety sector. Michigan’s highly trained first responders risk their lives each day to make our communities safer.

“Michigan’s firefighters put their lives on the line every day to serve our communities and today I am especially proud to stand with the individuals who selflessly work to make Michigan a better, safer place,” said Matt Sahr, President of Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union. “We deeply appreciate Governor Whitmer for proclaiming this important day to honor first responders across the state.”

To ensure first responders who protect and serve their communities have the support they need, the balanced, bipartisan budget Governor Whitmer signed in July delivers $1.6 billion in revenue sharing to local governments across the state. These investments will offer more resources to help cities, villages, townships, and counties to deliver critical services and invest in first responders. Approximately 50% of revenue-sharing funds are used by local municipalities to support police agencies, fire departments, and public safety initiatives across the state.

Governor Whitmer’s Public Safety Investments

As a former prosecutor, public safety is a core issue for Governor Whitmer. She has worked closely with local leaders, law enforcement officers, and community organizations to ensure people feel safe in their neighborhoods. Since taking office, she has signed four balanced, bipartisan budgets, each making record investments to help communities fund local law enforcement departments and hire more first responders. This year’s budget...

· Invested $155 million in communities to help them hire more cops, firefighters, EMTs, and first responders. This builds on the $1.4 billion they have received over the last three years.

· Secured millions in the FY 2023 budget for a range of public safety investments:

· Increasing patrols on secondary roads and in high-crime areas.

· Investing in gun violence prevention research for the first time in Michigan history.

· Offering more professional development and training for law enforcement officers.

· Establishing units to tackle retail crime, cybercrime, and unemployment fraud.

· Training and recruiting more Michigan State Police troopers.

· Funding new scholarship and training grants for EMTs.

· Expanding the Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL) program to connect law enforcement to the communities they serve.

· Bolstering the jail diversion fund which ensures individuals with mental illness receive appropriate treatment services.

· Invested millions to train and hire hundreds of state police officers and troopers, fund a new trooper recruit school, make 911 upgrades, and fund mental health services for first responders.

View the full proclamation here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.