Get into the Halloween spirit with a paranormal investigation of the Marquette Lighthouse

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon explores the iconic, and allegedly haunted, building with Yooper Paranormal
Tia Trudgeon takes a paranormal tour of the Marquette Lighthouse with Yooper Paranormal.
Tia Trudgeon takes a paranormal tour of the Marquette Lighthouse with Yooper Paranormal.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Have you heard the ghost stories of the iconic Marquette Lighthouse?

Ghost hunter Trish Kautz of Yooper Paranormal says they’re not just stories.

In the spirit of Halloween, TV6′s Tia Trudgeon explored the structure in search of paranormal activity.

Take a look at the equipment used to potentially detect spirits.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon goes on a paranormal investigation with Yooper Paranormal. Trish Kautz shows off her equipment used to catch paranormal activity.

What are your thoughts on this detected activity?

TV6's Tia Trudgeon looks for paranormal activity in the Marquette Lighthouse with Yooper Paranormal.

Paranormal activity, or logical explanation?

Paranormal tours of the Lighthouse are done for the season due to the lack of heat in the building but will resume again in June.

You can keep up with Yooper Paranormal on Facebook.

