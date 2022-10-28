Detroit takes on Minnesota in a non-conference matchup

Minnesota Wild (3-3-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-2-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild take the ice in an out-of-conference matchup.

Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home last season. The Red Wings committed 297 total penalties last season, averaging 3.6 per game and serving 8.9 penalty minutes per game.

Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 23-16-5 record on the road last season. The Wild scored 305 goals while allowing 249 for a +56 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Dylan Larkin: day to day (upper body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (upper-body).

Wild: Dakota Mermis: out (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.