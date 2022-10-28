Detroit takes on Minnesota in a non-conference matchup

The Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild will play in a non-conference matchup
(WLUC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minnesota Wild (3-3-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-2-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild take the ice in an out-of-conference matchup.

Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home last season. The Red Wings committed 297 total penalties last season, averaging 3.6 per game and serving 8.9 penalty minutes per game.

Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 23-16-5 record on the road last season. The Wild scored 305 goals while allowing 249 for a +56 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Dylan Larkin: day to day (upper body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (upper-body).

Wild: Dakota Mermis: out (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Known as the Keweenaw Heartlands, The Nature Conservancy closed on the acquisition of 22,700...
The Nature Conservancy announces major land acquisition in Keweenaw County
Trail 2 in Wakefield.
UPDATE: Section of western UP snowmobile trail to be closed this season
The Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula...
Colorado brewery remembers friend killed in ‘Seney Stretch’ crash
In the coming weeks the Marquette Shunk building will be sold
Shunk Furniture consolidating with Marquette building sale
Clergy
Diocese of Marquette responds to AG report on clergy abuse

Latest News

Generic Gavel
Judge to rule if ex-cop will stand trial in fatal shooting
Generic police lights
Police seek driver who fled crashed pickup with body in bed
Football Graphic
No. 4 Michigan motivated to stop 2-game skid vs Michigan St
Lumber falls from truck near Grand Rapids, killing driver