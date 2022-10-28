Bruce Crossing 4th of July fundraiser ‘Boo Crossings’ set for this weekend

Boo Crossing event will take place at the VFW Hall
Boo Crossing event will take place at the VFW Hall(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRUCE CROSSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bruce Crossing Fourth of July committee is hosting a Halloween fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the VFW Hall in Bruce Crossing.

During the day from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M there will be kids’ crafts and games, a kiddie haunted house, kid costume contest & parade, and trunk-or-treating.

Children from nearby towns including Bruce Crossing, Ewen, Berglund, White Pine, Ontonagon, Watersmeet, Trout Creek, Canton, Sidnaw, Covington, Paulding, and anywhere in between are welcome.

From 8:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M, there will be a haunted hunting experience. It is a haunted house referred to as “Lost Camp”. There is a $5 admission charge.

The Fourth of July Committee said that this is the community’s first time ever having a Halloween event of this scale.

Many local businesses donated materials and even their employees with paid time off to volunteer.

Those businesses include, Sellers Federal credit Union in Bruce Crossing, Settlers co-op in Bruce Crossing, Ewen building supply in  Ewen, The Ottawa Shopper in Trout Creek, Trout Creek VFW 494 Post Supporters, Char’s Restaurant of Bruce Crossing,  Loggers Alley of Bruce Crossing, UP Products,  Ewen Fire Department, Bruce Crossing Fire Department, and a dozen or more other community members.

More information on the event can be found below.

Poster for Boo Crossing Event
Poster for Boo Crossing Event(WLUC)

