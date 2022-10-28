Bay College forming Presidential Search Committee

Bay College's Escanaba campus.
Bay College's Escanaba campus.(WLUC photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay College Board of Trustees is accepting applications for the Presidential Search Committee. Dr. Laura Coleman’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2023.

The Presidential Search Committee will assist the Board of Trustees in reviewing candidates for semi-finalist interviews for the College’s next president. The Committee will be made up of representatives from Delta and Dickinson Counties. The individuals will represent groups that have direct or indirect interactions with the position of the president.

Members of the committee will be appointed by the Board of Trustees after the application process. Perspectives from the community that will assist the Board of Trustees in developing the presidential profile will be collected online and through public forums held the week of November 28, at the Escanaba and West Campuses.

More information about the roles and expectations of the Presidential Search Committee and the application, can be found at www.baycollege.edu/president or by contacting the President’s Office at (906) 217-4022 or president@baycollege.eduThe application deadline is Monday, November 7, 2022, at Noon ET.

