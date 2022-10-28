100 new jobs coming to local Traverse City craft distiller

Nearly 100 New Jobs as Local Craft Distiller Traverse City Whiskey Co. Expands in Traverse City
Nearly 100 New Jobs as Local Craft Distiller Traverse City Whiskey Co. Expands in Traverse City(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - Traverse City Whiskey Co. LLC, (TCWC), a Traverse City-based distiller of bourbon and whiskey and producer of premium cocktail cherry garnishes, is expanding with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund and a $20 million investment, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced.

Governor Whitmer joins the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) in the TCWC expansion that will create nearly 100 jobs and further long-term economic opportunities in Northern Michigan’s agribusiness sector, according to Governor Whitmer. This is also supported by a $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over a competing site in Michigan City, Indiana.

“Right now, Michigan’s economy is growing, and we must build on our momentum by empowering our hardworking people, innovative small businesses, and resilient communities. Our future is bright, and by continuing to work together on bipartisan economic development efforts, we can bring in more investments like this one by TCWC to us move Michigan forward. Cheers, Traverse City!” said Governor Whitmer.

The project will build on Michigan’s agribusiness industry and will further boost tourism throughout the region. TCWC will also offer a variety of training opportunities and competitive benefits to its employees and promote them from within whenever possible. Also, the company works with Michigan Works! to reach local talent in disadvantaged areas.

“Michigan’s craft beverage industry is on the grow. Businesses like Traverse City Distillery directly contribute to economic development and jobs creation with our local communities while creating markets for our farmers,” said Jenelle Jagmin, executive director, Michigan Craft Beverage Council. “I appreciate the ongoing support and investment from Governor Whitmer, MEDC, and other partners into the state’s robust craft beverage industry.”

More information on careers with TCWC will be available at https://www.tcwhiskey.com/careers/ once their facilities are near completion.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Known as the Keweenaw Heartlands, The Nature Conservancy closed on the acquisition of 22,700...
The Nature Conservancy announces major land acquisition in Keweenaw County
Trail 2 in Wakefield.
UPDATE: Section of western UP snowmobile trail to be closed this season
The Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula...
Colorado brewery remembers friend killed in ‘Seney Stretch’ crash
In the coming weeks the Marquette Shunk building will be sold
Shunk Furniture consolidating with Marquette building sale
Clergy
Diocese of Marquette responds to AG report on clergy abuse

Latest News

A gun for sale at the Negaunee Rod and Gun Club Gun and Knife Show
Negaunee Rod and Gun Club host Gun and Knife Show
U.P. Fun With Friends
UP Fun With Friends to host grand opening this weekend
Michigan State police floor.
Michigan State Police bring back cadet program
Michigan Tech University students held Engineering Day for elementary students in Lake Linden,...
MTU students hold Engineering Day at Lake Linden elementary
Powerball ticket.
‘Stop Predatory Gambling,’ MDHHS warn about gambling addiction, Powerball jackpot fever