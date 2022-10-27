U.P. schools increase substitute pay to attract new hires

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan schools continue to face staffing shortages for substitutes and other support staff. This includes kitchen staff, custodians, secretaries, aides, noon supervisors, and bus drivers.

Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) superintendent Zach Sedgwick said substitutes face unique challenges.

“Going into a classroom that’s well established with a lot of students that already know each other and already know the routines,” said Sedgwick. “Substitutes are also trying to learn the culture of that classroom and integrate themselves into it. Not just as a member of the class but as somebody that’s supervising and running the classroom and it somebody that has the right amount and type of skill set.”

Due to the unique challenges substitutes face, MAPS is boosting incentives to attract new hires. The pay for substitute teachers has gone up from 90 dollars to 110 dollars per day. Meanwhile, kitchen staff, secretaries, and aides will all receive a 50-cent raise.

Houghton Portage Township Schools have also increased their compensation said, Superintendent Anders Hill.

“A substitute permit and I believe the requirement is 60 credit hours towards a college program and the pay is $120 per day at Houghton Portage Township Schools,” said Hill.

Hill added that Houghton schools currently have a strong substitute teacher population. However, Hill said the district lacks paraprofessionals and bus drivers.

Hill described what the ideal candidate would look like.

“People who have maybe that have a passion for education and maybe have not gotten into that teacher realm but always maybe coached or worked with kids,” said Hill.

