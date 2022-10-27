Three UP schools awarded money for electric school buses

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Upper Peninsula school districts will receive federal funds to purchase electric buses through the Environmental Protection Agency’s (“EPA”) Clean School Bus Rebate Program.

According to a press release from the EPA, nearly $1 billion has been awarded from President Biden’s 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (”BIL”) to 389 school districts spanning 50 states, Washington, DC, and several Tribes and US territories. In total, 25 Michigan school districts will receive over $54 million in rebates to help transition 138 school buses to electric buses.

The Ojibwe Charter School in Brimley is getting $395,000 to buy one bus. The Bessemer Area School District and L’Anse Area Schools District were each awarded $790,000 to purchase two vehicles for each district.

The EPA and said the investment will save districts money, which could be distributed back into the classroom — while increasing air quality, enhancing the electric grid, and fighting climate change. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters said the electric buses will help districts cut transportation costs.

