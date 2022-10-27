Stand U.P. Comedy Festival bringing big-name acts to Ore Dock Brewing Co.
Learn about the lineup, watch a short standup act, and find out how to win free tickets on Upper Michigan Today episode 149
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia Trudgeon gets a mermaid makeover, a Houghton couple ranks in the top 50 of a national dance competition, and the Powerball jackpot grows to be the second-largest ever.
Plus... the inaugural Stand U.P. Comedy Festival is bringing big-name acts to the Ore Dock Brewing Co. next weekend.
The festival is happening on November 3, 4, and 5 with two shows each night. You can purchase tickets for $15 for a single show, $25 for a single night, and $65 for the whole weekend.
Or... You can win a set of tickets by liking and commenting on this post.
And finally... the world’s shortest comedy act from comedian Vincent “Vinny” Schultz!
You can purchase your tickets to the Stand U.P. Comedy Festival at www.tickets.nmu.edu
Watch Upper Michigan Today at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.