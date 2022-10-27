Stand U.P. Comedy Festival bringing big-name acts to Ore Dock Brewing Co.

Learn about the lineup, watch a short standup act, and find out how to win free tickets on Upper Michigan Today episode 149
The organizers of the Stand U.P. Comedy Festival talk about the inaugural event on Upper...
The organizers of the Stand U.P. Comedy Festival talk about the inaugural event on Upper Michigan Today episode 149.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia Trudgeon gets a mermaid makeover, a Houghton couple ranks in the top 50 of a national dance competition, and the Powerball jackpot grows to be the second-largest ever.

Mermaid makeup tutorial, a Houghton couple's spot in a national dance competition, and the second-largest Powerball prize.

Plus... the inaugural Stand U.P. Comedy Festival is bringing big-name acts to the Ore Dock Brewing Co. next weekend.

The inaugural Stand U.P. Comedy Festival is happening next weekend, November 3, 4, and 5.

The festival is happening on November 3, 4, and 5 with two shows each night. You can purchase tickets for $15 for a single show, $25 for a single night, and $65 for the whole weekend.

Or... You can win a set of tickets by liking and commenting on this post.

Learn more about the Stand U.P. Comedy Festival's lineup and how to win a set of tickets.

And finally... the world’s shortest comedy act from comedian Vincent “Vinny” Schultz!

Comedian Vinny Schultz performs a short standup act on Upper Michigan Today.

You can purchase your tickets to the Stand U.P. Comedy Festival at www.tickets.nmu.edu

Watch Upper Michigan Today at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

