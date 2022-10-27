Shunk Furniture consolidating with Marquette building sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Shunk Furniture store building in Marquette is in the process of being sold.

But the Owner of Shunk Furniture Store, Karl Shunk emphasizes the business is still going strong. The stores on U.S. Highway 41 in Negaunee Township will remain open.

“Well, we’re just going to downsize our footprint and make it easier for our employees. Because right now we’re shuffling people back and forth from this location. We also have changed some of our suppliers because they were coming out of the West Coast,” Shunk said.

Shunk said the sale will help consolidate all the product into the Negaunee Township locations. He said the sale will benefit both the business and its customers.

“For people running back and forth trying to find one thing here and there, we’re going to concentrate it in one location. Which should help a lot for us for our customers to shop and our employees to work stuff like that,” he said.

In the coming weeks, Shunk said the Marquette sale will be finalized. The building’s new owners will be announced later. Customers can expect a clearance sale at the Marquette location next month.

“Business finalizing will be all done on November 11, but we’ll be starting our clearance sale the first of November. We’ll be running rate through into December 1st to clear everything out of here,” he said.

Shunk said the transition will be a smooth process. He said the Marquette store will be closed this weekend to mark prices will be for the upcoming clearance sale.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.