Shunk Furniture consolidating with Marquette building sale

In the coming weeks the Marquette Shunk building will be sold
In the coming weeks the Marquette Shunk building will be sold(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Shunk Furniture store building in Marquette is in the process of being sold.

But the Owner of Shunk Furniture Store, Karl Shunk emphasizes the business is still going strong. The stores on U.S. Highway 41 in Negaunee Township will remain open.

“Well, we’re just going to downsize our footprint and make it easier for our employees. Because right now we’re shuffling people back and forth from this location. We also have changed some of our suppliers because they were coming out of the West Coast,” Shunk said.

Shunk said the sale will help consolidate all the product into the Negaunee Township locations. He said the sale will benefit both the business and its customers.

“For people running back and forth trying to find one thing here and there, we’re going to concentrate it in one location. Which should help a lot for us for our customers to shop and our employees to work stuff like that,” he said.

In the coming weeks, Shunk said the Marquette sale will be finalized. The building’s new owners will be announced later. Customers can expect a clearance sale at the Marquette location next month.

“Business finalizing will be all done on November 11, but we’ll be starting our clearance sale the first of November. We’ll be running rate through into December 1st to clear everything out of here,” he said.

Shunk said the transition will be a smooth process. He said the Marquette store will be closed this weekend to mark prices will be for the upcoming clearance sale.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula...
Colorado brewery remembers friend killed in ‘Seney Stretch’ crash
Police Lights
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
Nichole Howard is called to the stand to testify in the trial of Jason Sadowski.
UPDATE: Prosecution calls neighbor in Munising murder trial
Driver hospitalized after hitting tree in Humboldt Township
Trail 2 in Wakefield.
UPDATE: Section of western UP snowmobile trail to be closed this season

Latest News

Southwest breezes stir in a warm, dry trend to stretch from Halloween weekend to the first week...
Mild weather stretch a UP Halloween treat into the weekend
Forsyth Township receives $4K tree-planting grant
Gladstone Public Safety sign.
Gladstone Public Safety approved for new cadet and K9 programs
Clergy
Diocese of Marquette responds to AG report on clergy abuse