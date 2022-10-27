Section of western UP snowmobile trail to be closed this season

Trail 2 in Wakefield.
Trail 2 in Wakefield.(Gogebic Range Trail Authority)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - A vital stretch of snowmobile trail in far western Gogebic County will be closed this season.

The Gogebic Range Trail Authority (GRTA) made that announcement Wednesday, following more than a month of conversation with several government agencies.

The trail authority says Michigan Snowmobile Trail 2 will be closed from Sunday Lake in Wakefield to Ramsay Crossing in Bessemer Township. That section of trail is on land owned by Midwest Family Ski Resorts. The company - which just bought the property - says it has to close the trail because of safety and liability concerns.

With nearly 3,000 riders traveling the route a day during a peak weekend, the trail authority calls it vital snowmobile route and says this is an economically catastrophic situation. It is still working to reconnect the trail but says it won’t happen before this winter begins.

The GRTA Board of Directors asks businesses across the Midwest who support Midwest snowmobiling to write letters of support and impact. They can be mailed to GRTA, 708 W Longyear St, Bessemer, MI 49911. Emails can be sent to info@gogebicrangeta.org.

The trail authority suggests calling state Rep. Greg Markkanen, R-Hancock, and state Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, and demand their action in saving snowmobile Trail 2 and building phase 3 of the Iron Belle Trail.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
Courtesy: Anew Climate, LLC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
Nichole Howard is called to the stand to testify in the trial of Jason Sadowski.
UPDATE: Prosecution calls neighbor in Munising murder trial
Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
UPDATE: Ishpeming men charged with armed robbery bound over to circuit court
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs

Latest News

Nichole Howard is called to the stand to testify in the trial of Jason Sadowski.
UPDATE: Prosecution calls neighbor in Munising murder trial
Spotty, light rain and wintry mix showers before gradually clearing out Thursday.
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 10/26/2022
A small example of what you can expect once the holidays come around
Preparations begin for Marquette laser light show
People coming out Wedensday to get a flu or COVID vaccine
Drive-thru clinic set up at Marquette County Transit Authority