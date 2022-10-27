Section of western UP snowmobile trail to be closed this season

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - A vital stretch of snowmobile trail in far western Gogebic County will be closed this season.

The Gogebic Range Trail Authority (GRTA) made that announcement Wednesday, following more than a month of conversation with several government agencies.

The trail authority says Michigan Snowmobile Trail 2 will be closed from Sunday Lake in Wakefield to Ramsay Crossing in Bessemer Township. That section of trail is on land owned by Midwest Family Ski Resorts. The company - which just bought the property - says it has to close the trail because of safety and liability concerns.

With nearly 3,000 riders traveling the route a day during a peak weekend, the trail authority calls it vital snowmobile route and says this is an economically catastrophic situation. It is still working to reconnect the trail but says it won’t happen before this winter begins.

The GRTA Board of Directors asks businesses across the Midwest who support Midwest snowmobiling to write letters of support and impact. They can be mailed to GRTA, 708 W Longyear St, Bessemer, MI 49911. Emails can be sent to info@gogebicrangeta.org.

The trail authority suggests calling state Rep. Greg Markkanen, R-Hancock, and state Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, and demand their action in saving snowmobile Trail 2 and building phase 3 of the Iron Belle Trail.

