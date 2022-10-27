Powerball reaches $700M, 5th highest jackpot in its history

The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in its history.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in its history.

It’s also the eighth largest U.S. lottery jackpot of all time.

Powerball says the cash value of the prize will be about $335 million.

The next drawing will be Wednesday night at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

Tickets are $2 per play.

The odds of winning the grand prize are one in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
Courtesy: Anew Climate, LLC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
Nichole Howard is called to the stand to testify in the trial of Jason Sadowski.
UPDATE: Prosecution calls neighbor in Munising murder trial
Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
UPDATE: Ishpeming men charged with armed robbery bound over to circuit court
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs

Latest News

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Investigators in Missouri say they are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of an...
Investigation continues after Amazon delivery driver found dead in yard
The Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula...
Colorado brewery remembers friend killed in ‘Seney Stretch’ crash
G N Sleight Elementary School
Ironwood Early Learning Academy to open soon