9 miles of mountain bike track to be added to Days River Trail in Gladstone

Announcing the new trail at the DCNT meeting.
Announcing the new trail at the DCNT meeting.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nine miles of track will be added to the Days River Trail in Gladstone.

Right now, the mountain bike trail is three miles. With a federal grant, Delta County Non-Motorized Trails (DCNT) will make that path 12 miles. It’s a $350,000 grant and DCNT officials say they expect it to cover the whole project.

This will be an advanced single track - meaning it’s for mountain biking.

“It’s usually only about 12 or 16 inches wide,” said Andy Claes, the president of DCNT. “It has a lot of contour bumps, jumps, features that make riding a mountain bike fun in the woods.”

Production will begin in the coming weeks and the goal is to have it completed by 2024.

