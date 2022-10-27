9 miles of mountain bike track to be added to Days River Trail in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nine miles of track will be added to the Days River Trail in Gladstone.

Right now, the mountain bike trail is three miles. With a federal grant, Delta County Non-Motorized Trails (DCNT) will make that path 12 miles. It’s a $350,000 grant and DCNT officials say they expect it to cover the whole project.

This will be an advanced single track - meaning it’s for mountain biking.

“It’s usually only about 12 or 16 inches wide,” said Andy Claes, the president of DCNT. “It has a lot of contour bumps, jumps, features that make riding a mountain bike fun in the woods.”

Production will begin in the coming weeks and the goal is to have it completed by 2024.

