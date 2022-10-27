Mild weather stretch a UP Halloween treat into the weekend
Southwest breezes stir in a warm, dry trend to stretch from Halloween weekend to the first week of November.
High pressure strengthens over Upper Michigan and the Great Lakes region Thursday night, allowing for a drier, warmer airmass to settle in the region this Halloween weekend. Accompanied by a strong and persistent southwesterly wind field, temperatures trend above seasonal even into the first week of November 2022.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with an isolated light rain shower; south through southwest winds gusting over 20 mph
>Lows: Lower 30s to Mid 40s (coldest inland, less cold near Lake Superior)
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 25 mph
>Highs: 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph
>Highs: 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm with southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
>Highs: 60
Monday, Halloween: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: 60s
Tuesday, Nov. 1/First Day of American Indian Heritage Month: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: 60s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm
>Highs: 60s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.