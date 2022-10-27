Mild weather stretch a UP Halloween treat into the weekend

High pressure strengthens over Upper Michigan and the Great Lakes region Thursday night, allowing for a drier, warmer airmass to settle in the region this Halloween weekend. Accompanied by a strong and persistent southwesterly wind field, temperatures trend above seasonal even into the first week of November 2022.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with an isolated light rain shower; south through southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: Lower 30s to Mid 40s (coldest inland, less cold near Lake Superior)

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm with southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 60

Monday, Halloween: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday, Nov. 1/First Day of American Indian Heritage Month: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 60s

