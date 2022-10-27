‘Grace’s Closet’ finds new home in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A community closet for moms in need is now located inside the First Lutheran Church in Iron Mountain. Founder Grace Schwartz has outgrown the third story of her home.

“I have to make the room into my son’s new bedroom with our new baby arriving. The church was kind enough to let us come and use a room for the ministry,” Schwartz said.

The closet started during the summer as a way for Schwartz to have an outlet for her postpartum depression after the birth of her son.

“I am doing great right now,” Schwartz explained. “I am out of therapy, where I was in therapy before. It has been a form of therapy for me actually. It is also helping a lot of women in the community that need it.”

Schwartz said the number of donations has increased significantly since June. She receives messages from women as far away as Marquette looking for help.

“I have been taking bigger items for donations now. We have gotten swings in, crib items in and I am now taking bassinets. That was something I was not taking before. Now that we have a bigger room and an area more local in town, I am able to take bigger items to store here.”

Schwartz encourages any woman who is struggling after the birth of a child to find help. She said the significant other of the new mother should assist, too.

“They just gave birth to a baby; it is a huge thing. You brought a life into the world and being compassionate, caring and supportive of your spouse is really important,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz said she is looking for additional winter clothing donations. The closet is free for those who are in need. Schwartz said donations go in the gray box in the back of the church behind the kitchen. The church is located off US-2 next to the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.

