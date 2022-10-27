Governor Whitmer launches Michigan’s first-ever Fellowships for Future Educators, Stipends for Student Teachers

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that applications for $10,000 scholarships for up to 2,500 future Michigan educators and $9,600 payments for student teachers will open on October 31. By lowering the cost of higher education, the state can hire and train more qualified teachers. Getting this done will help bring down class sizes and provide individualized attention to support students and get our students on track for long-term success. The scholarships were created and funded in the bipartisan education budget the governor signed earlier this year which also included the highest state per-student investment in Michigan history and record investments in school infrastructure, mental health, and school safety.

“MI Future Educator Fellowships will help up to 2,500 aspiring teachers every year by lowering their cost of higher education by $10,000,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am proud that we came together to fund this fellowship in our bipartisan education budget, proving that we can work across the aisle to ensure every kid, in every district has excellent educators. I urge all future educators to apply for their $10,000 scholarships starting October 31. Let’s keep strengthening the teacher pipeline.”

“The Michigan Department of Treasury is excited to launch the MI Future Educator Fellowship and the MI Future Educator Stipend,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “These programs help address Michigan’s teacher shortage by lowering the financial hurdles to becoming a teacher though scholarships for students in teacher preparation programs and stipends for student teachers. Our team is ready to accept applications and answer questions. Please reach out to us if you need assistance.”

“Not only will this program help lower the financial barrier many face when seeking to become an educator, it will help our state reinvigorate the ranks of those seeking to become educators, which will help address the shortage of staff across the state,” said David Hecker, President of AFT Michigan. “Many people do not realize the student teachers in their child’s classroom are not getting paid despite the important work they’re doing for students and their future as an educator. The $9,600 stipend for student teachers is a critical step toward compensating student teachers for the hard work they do and will help encourage them to stay in the profession right here in Michigan.”

“We are excited to see the MI Future Educator Fellowship program put into place and to welcome the newest generation of leaders into teacher preparation programs across the state,” said Paula Herbart, president of the Michigan Education Association and co-chair of Launch Michigan. “We must tear down the barriers that prevent many talented young people from choosing teaching as a profession, and this new fellowship program will go a long way toward accomplishing that goal.”

MI Future Educator Fellowship

The Mi Future Educator Fellowship offers aspiring teachers a scholarship to eliminate or lower the cost of tuition while they train to be educators. Awards cover the cost of tuition and fees up to $10,000 and are renewable for up to three years. Students that receive the award commit to teaching in Michigan classrooms for at least three years after graduation.

To be eligible, future educators must apply through the MiSSG Portal, submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and:

· Be working toward their first teacher certification

· Start teacher training in fall 2022 or later

· Earn a 3.0 GPA or higher

· Be a Michigan resident

For complete eligibility requirements and to apply to start October 31st, visit Michigan.gov/mistudentaid. Scholarship funds are limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

MI Future Educator Stipend

The Mi Future Educator Stipend provides compensation for full-time student teachers. Starting fall 2022, student teachers can earn $9,600 while they complete their final semester(s) of teacher preparation.

To be eligible, student teachers must apply through the MiSSG Portal and:

· Be participating-full time in required student teaching coursework in Michigan

· Be unpaid by their local district

For full eligibility requirements and to apply starting October 31st, visit Michigan.gov/mistudentaid.

We’re Here to Help!

For more information or help applying for the Fellowship or Stipend, visit Michigan.gov/mistudentaid or contact MI Student Aid at mistudentaid@michigan.gov, 1-888-447-2687 or @mistudentaid on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Governor Whitmer’s Bipartisan Education Budget Investments

The Mi Future Educator Fellowship and Stipend are part of historic, bipartisan budget. This year’s education budget can be divided into six key sections: students, mental health, learning supports, student safety, school infrastructure, and teacher recruitment.

1) Students

For our students, the highest per-pupil funding in Michigan history—$9,150 for every kid, in every public school district. Additional support for the nearly 200,000 special education students and 710,000 at-risk students in Michigan. An expansion of free preschool under the Great Start Readiness Program to 1,300 more kids—allowing the state to serve over 50,000 four-year-olds. Expanding funding for career and technical education programs by 27%.

2) Mental Health

Dedicated mental health dollars for every student in every school. Increasing funding for teen centers, district mental health grants, and TRAILS, which offers training to school mental health professionals so they can better serve students with evidence-based services.

3) Teacher Recruitment

Funding MI Future Educator Fellowships, which pay up to $10,000 in tuition for future Michigan educators, $9,600 stipends a semester for student teachers, and Grow-Your-Own programs that help districts put support staff on no-cost paths to become educators. Additional funding for career and technical education educators and the Troops-to-Teachers program that connects veterans with mentor teachers as they work to become certified educators. Finally, a robust investment to guarantee retired teachers have a stable, secure retirement.

4) School Infrastructure

$475 million for school construction, renovations, and voluntary consolidation. Helping schools build or refurbish classrooms, labs, and libraries. Funds to assess the current state of school infrastructure, and determine further funding.

5) Learning Supports

An expansion of before and after-school programs to keep kids engaged. The budget offers every kid in Michigan tutoring to help catch up and get on track for long-term success, and resources for districts to develop learning pods for academically at-risk and economically disadvantaged students.

6) Student Safety

Dedicated school safety dollars for every student in every school. Funds to hire more on-campus school resources officers, create an intervention system for at-risk students that brings together law enforcement, schools, and mental health professionals, and establish a school safety commission.

