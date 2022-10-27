Gladstone Public Safety approved for new cadet and K9 programs

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gladstone Public Safety has some new programs on the way. The department was approved for both a cadet program and a new K9.

Ron Robinson is the director of Gladstone Public Safety. He’s been in law enforcement for 29 years.

“Just to help people. I thought it would be exciting. You never know what you’re going to get from day to day,” said Robinson.

Now, he’s trying to recruit more people at Gladstone Public Safety, through a new, free cadet program.

“No big secret but there’s a shortage of officers out there,” said Robinson. “Not only at Gladstone, but nationwide. This will give us an opportunity to meet these people, give them some training and possibly hire one.”

To be a part of the cadet program you need to be at least 18 years old and either in high school, in college or on a volunteer fire department.

“They can come in here, they can work side by side with the certified officers not only in law enforcement but in the fire side too,” said Robinson.

After two months, cadets can attend the Police Academy, if there is open availability.

Gladstone Public Safety was also approved for a new K9. D&D K9 Dynamics will train the K9, and the state will certify it.

“In the state of Michigan you don’t have to be certified to be a police K9 handler, it just looks a lot better in court so that’s what we use,” said Dave Johnson, president of D&D K9 Dynamics.

“So you don’t just take my word that the dog can do it. Somebody else will test the dog and prove it.”

An anonymous $20,000 donation is paying for the dog, Bico, and the training. To further support Gladstone’s K9, click here.

If you would like to be a part of the cadet program, you can pick up an application at Gladstone Public Safety located at 144 4th Ave. NE.

