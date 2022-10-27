GINCC announces Business and Community Award Winners
See the businesses that stood out in the community
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners for the Business and Community Awards.
The winners of the awards are:
- Business Person of the Year: May Tsupros, Partridge Creek Farm
- Business of the Year: West End Ski & Trail
- Organization of the Year: Superior Rehabilitation & Professional Services
- Volunteer of the Year: Anthony “Tony” Bertucci
- Chamber Member of the Year: Honor Credit Union
Award winners were recognized at the GINCC Annual Gala on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company.
