GINCC announces Business and Community Award Winners

See the businesses that stood out in the community
Upper Peninsula Brewing Company
Upper Peninsula Brewing Company(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners for the Business and Community Awards.

The winners of the awards are:

- Business Person of the Year: May Tsupros, Partridge Creek Farm

- Business of the Year: West End Ski & Trail

- Organization of the Year: Superior Rehabilitation & Professional Services

- Volunteer of the Year: Anthony “Tony” Bertucci

- Chamber Member of the Year: Honor Credit Union

Award winners were recognized at the GINCC Annual Gala on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company.

