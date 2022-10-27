GINCC announces Annual Awards winners at Annual Gala

Upper Peninsula Brewing Company
Upper Peninsula Brewing Company(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) Annual Gala was Wednesday.

At the gala, GINCC announced its Annual Awards winners for 2022. Winners are nominated by the community and then voted on by the GINCC board of directors and staff. Nominations are based on community contributions, actions and involvement in the economic health of the area.

Organizers say the event brings GINCC members and the public together to recognize these people.

“A lot of these people do a lot for the enhancement of western Marquette County and we want to recognize them for those accomplishments,” said Bob Hendrickson, GINCC executive director. “This is an opportunity for all of us to get together, GINCC members and the public, to help recognize that people have contributed a lot to this area.”

The GINCC Annual Gala was held at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company. Besides the awards ceremony, there was beer, appetizers, prizes and a silent auction.

